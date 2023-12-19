Google to shut down its Podcasts App; How to transfer Podcast data

Google has announced its decision to discontinue the Google Podcasts app by mid-2024, leaving users with the task of finding an alternative platform for their preferred shows. The discontinuation means users won't have the option to transfer their shows and episodes to another platform after mid-2024.



To mitigate the inconvenience of switching to a different app and manually re-adding shows and episodes, users are encouraged to take proactive measures now by transitioning their RSS feed to an alternative platform.



Google is facilitating a seamless transition for users by providing an option to migrate their data to YouTube Music. Users who prefer this application can follow these steps to transfer their Google Podcasts data to either YouTube Music or a third-party app.



As of now, the impact of Google's decision is limited to users in the United States. Google had initially disclosed its plans to discontinue Google Podcasts in September. Stating the reason, the post said, “As part of this process, we'll be helping Google Podcasts users move over to Podcasts in YouTube Music. This matches what listeners and podcasters are already doing: according to Edison, about 23% of weekly podcast users in the US say YouTube is their most frequently used service, versus just 4% for Google Podcasts."



According to the updated timeline, Google Podcasts will cease functioning in the United States starting April 2024. After April 2, 2024, the app will no longer play new episodes.



For users looking to switch from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music, Google has activated a migration tool:

1. Start the process by clicking on 'Export Subscription.'

2. On the following page, users will encounter two choices: Export to YouTube Music or Export for another app.

3. Choosing YouTube Music redirects users to the app, where email verification is required.

4. Agree to 'Adding RSS feeds' as the next step.

5. Once the process is complete, podcasts can be accessed at Library > Podcasts.

For users preferring a third-party app, selecting 'Download' on the "Export for another app" page will download an OPML file. This file can be opened in a separate app for data transfer. Following these steps ensures a smooth transition for users affected by the discontinuation of Google Podcasts.