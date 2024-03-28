Google to Simplify Travel Planning with AI-Generated Itinerary and Recommendations

Planning a trip can often feel overwhelming, with many tasks involved, from booking flights and accommodations to planning activities. However, Google aims to streamline this process with upcoming AI features designed to simplify travel planning.



Enhancing Travel Itineraries



Google has been leveraging generative AI since the summer of 2023 to provide personalized travel tips, continually refining its capabilities. With access to a vast database of over 200 million destinations, users can now seamlessly access comprehensive travel reviews, photos, and suggestions. Now, Google is taking it further by introducing a new generative AI feature in Search, enabling users to create their trip itineraries using AI assistance. This update, part of the Search Generative Experience (SGE), allows users to craft tailored travel itineraries and trip ideas through AI assistance. Initially available in the United States and English, the Search Labs program allows participants to experiment with these early-stage Google Search experiences and offer feedback.

Using various sources, including websites, reviews, photos, and user-contributed details, Google's AI generates personalized itineraries for destinations worldwide. For example, users can request a three-day trip focusing on scenic locations in Japan, and the AI will create a sample itinerary featuring attractions, restaurants, and flight and accommodation suggestions organized by time of day. Although these itineraries currently serve as guides without options for immediate purchases, users can conveniently export them to Gmail, Docs, or Maps for future reference and sharing.



"Now, you can choose the order places appear in your lists to make them even more useful. So if you’re planning a trip and compiling recommendations you can organize them chronologically — like an itinerary. After you’ve visited places on your list, move them up or down to create a ranked list of your favorite places you visited to help you provide the best recommendations," Google noted in its blog post.

Customizable Recommendation Lists



Furthermore, Google Maps is introducing customizable recommendation lists in select cities to simplify the process of discovering the best restaurants, activities, and events. These curated collections, available in Trending, Top, and Gems modes, cater to various preferences and interests. Users also have the option to create and share personalized lists, facilitating collaborative travel planning. "We’re making it easy to discover helpful lists from top sites and the Google Maps community, starting in select cities in the U.S. and Canada. Here’s how it works: say you’re planning a trip to New York or Los Angeles — just search for the city in Maps and swipe up to see curated lists of recommendations from people who know the city well. You’ll also see lists from sites you love," Google's blog post said.

In summary, Google's innovative AI features aim to revolutionize travel planning, offering users personalized itineraries and tailored recommendations to enhance their trip experiences. These advancements make organizing and enjoying memorable vacations more accessible and stress-free.