Google’s AI Mode Now Understands and Searches Images

Google is enhancing its AI Mode chatbot with powerful new capabilities that allow it to analyze and understand images. This feature is now reaching millions more users in the U.S., expanding beyond its initial limited release.

By combining a tailored version of its Gemini AI with Google Lens, users can now snap or upload photos in the Google app (on both Android and iOS) and receive detailed, informative answers—complete with helpful links. These responses aren't just surface-level; they're context-rich and designed to reflect a deep understanding of what’s shown in the image.

“AI Mode builds on our years of work on visual search and takes it a step further,” explains Robby Stein, Google Search’s VP of Product. “With Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, AI Mode can understand the entire scene in an image, including the context of how objects relate to one another and their unique materials, colors, shapes, and arrangements.”

To achieve this, Google uses what it calls a “fan-out technique.” This method generates multiple queries based on what the AI sees in the photo. The result is highly specific and relevant answers. For example, it can identify books shown in an image, suggest similar reads with good reviews, and offer follow-up recommendations.

With this update, AI Mode becomes a strong contender to rivals like Perplexity and ChatGPT Search, offering a conversational AI experience built directly on Google’s expansive search index.

Originally limited to Google One AI Premium users through Labs, AI Mode is now being rolled out more broadly. Google confirms that millions more users across the U.S. will now have access, whether or not they’re paying Premium subscribers, marking a significant step forward in making AI-powered search more widely available.