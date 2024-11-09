Google's Gemini-Powered Vids App Launches for Easy AI Video Presentations

Google has launched its Gemini-Powered Vids App to help users create video presentations through simple prompts. Key features include automated script generation, AI-driven voiceovers, and stock footage insertion, making it easier to produce videos for various purposes such as customer support, training, meeting summaries, and company announcements.

Workspace organizations with access to Google Workspace will have Vids by default, though some advanced AI features—like "Help me create" and voiceovers—may see usage limitations beginning in 2026. Google assures users that these features will be available until then.

Originally announced in April, Vids enables users to add relevant documents, slides, voiceovers, and video recordings to the timeline, generating a polished video presentation. While the app currently supports multiple languages, specific AI tools like the "Help me create" feature and read-along teleprompter are only available in English for now.

The Vids rollout began two days back and may take up to 15 days to reach all eligible users.