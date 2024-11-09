Live
- Indian startups raise over $138 million this week
- Flipkart’s logistics arm Ekart sees 5-fold surge in net loss at Rs 1,718 crore in FY24
- Beleaguered airline SpiceJet to launch seaplane operations in India next year
- Google's Gemini-Powered Vids App Launches for Easy AI Video Presentations
- Telangana Government Announces 2025 Holiday Schedule
- Doctor explains why a low-salt diet may not be healthy for everyone
- 'Only forward-thinking wins': Wolff on Hamilton’s move to Ferrari and Mercedes’ future
- UnifyApps Raises $20M Series A to Deliver AI Agents Across the Enterprise
- BJP will protect Jharkhand’s ‘Roti, Maati, Beti’: Amit Shah
- Neeraj Chopra announces javelin legend Jan Zelezny as his new coach
Highlights
Google's Vids app, powered by Gemini AI, helps Workspace users create professional video presentations effortlessly through prompts, stock footage, and voiceovers.
Google has launched its Gemini-Powered Vids App to help users create video presentations through simple prompts. Key features include automated script generation, AI-driven voiceovers, and stock footage insertion, making it easier to produce videos for various purposes such as customer support, training, meeting summaries, and company announcements.
Workspace organizations with access to Google Workspace will have Vids by default, though some advanced AI features—like "Help me create" and voiceovers—may see usage limitations beginning in 2026. Google assures users that these features will be available until then.
Originally announced in April, Vids enables users to add relevant documents, slides, voiceovers, and video recordings to the timeline, generating a polished video presentation. While the app currently supports multiple languages, specific AI tools like the "Help me create" feature and read-along teleprompter are only available in English for now.
The Vids rollout began two days back and may take up to 15 days to reach all eligible users.
