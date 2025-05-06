GTA 6 Delayed to May 2026: Rockstar Confirms New Release Date

There is big news for GTA (Grand Theft Auto) fans. Rockstar Games has given a new release date for GTA 6: May 26, 2026.This is about six months later than the earlier date, which was Fall 2025.

Many fans are sad about the delay, but people in the game industry are happy.

Now, other game companies can plan their releases better and avoid clashing with GTA 6.

How GTA 6 Will Change the Industry

GTA 6 is going to be a very big game. Experts say it could make $1 billion before release and $3.2 billion in the first year.

There are even talks it might be the first game to cost $100.

Console sales (like PlayStation and Xbox) went down 1% last year.nGTA 6 might help these sales go up again — especially if console bundles are sold during holidays.

Why Rockstar Delayed GTA 6

In the past, Rockstar was known for overworking its workers.

During the making of Red Dead Redemption 2, some workers did 100 hours a week.

Now, Rockstar is trying to be more worker-friendly. They made some changes:

Contract workers became full-time staff

They added a flexible time policy

Workers can now take breaks for the extra hours they work

Because of this, the team needed more time to finish GTA 6 without stress. That is one reason why the game is delayed.

A reporter from Bloomberg said there was “too much work and not enough time.”







