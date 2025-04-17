Live
GTA 6 Release Date, Price, PC Requirements & Gameplay Leaks
GTA 6 is expected to launch in 2025 on consoles, with PC release in 2026. Check expected price in India, PC system requirements, map details, and gameplay features.
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is one of the most highly anticipated games of the decade. While Rockstar Games has kept most information secret, leaks and rumours have revealed some exciting details.
GTA 6 Release Date & Platforms
Expected Release Date: September 17, 2025
Platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S
PC Version: May launch in 2026 (as Rockstar usually delays PC releases)
Note: Rockstar has not officially confirmed the release date yet.
GTA 6 Price (Expected)
India: Around ₹5,999 (Standard Edition), ₹7,299+ for special editions
Collector’s Edition: May cost over ₹20,000
USA: Between $70 and $100
Dubai: Around AED 350–370
Switzerland (Leaked): 99 Swiss Francs (~₹10,000)
GTA 6 PC Requirements (Expected)
OS: Windows 11
CPU: Intel i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
RAM: 16 GB
GPU: RTX 3060 / RX 6600XT
Storage: 150 GB SSD
Recommended:
CPU: Intel i9-10900K / Ryzen 9 5900X
RAM: 32 GB
GPU: RTX 3080 / RX 6800XT
Storage: SSD with DirectStorage support
Features like ray tracing, DLSS/FSR, and realistic physics are expected.
Gameplay & Features
Dual Protagonists – including Lucia, the first female lead in GTA history
Upgraded Wanted System, improved police AI, and better stealth mechanics
More Realism – from how the world reacts to your actions to enhanced physics
GTA 6 Map: Vice City Returns
Set in a fictional state called Leonida, inspired by Florida
Includes Vice City, plus beaches, towns, swamps, and big cities
Could be the largest map in GTA history
Trailer 2 Coming Soon?
A second trailer is rumoured to release soon, possibly showing more about the game’s story, characters, and new features.