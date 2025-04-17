GTA 6 Release Date, Price, PC Requirements & Gameplay Leaks

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is one of the most highly anticipated games of the decade. While Rockstar Games has kept most information secret, leaks and rumours have revealed some exciting details.

GTA 6 Release Date & Platforms

Expected Release Date: September 17, 2025

Platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

PC Version: May launch in 2026 (as Rockstar usually delays PC releases)

Note: Rockstar has not officially confirmed the release date yet.

GTA 6 Price (Expected)

India: Around ₹5,999 (Standard Edition), ₹7,299+ for special editions

Collector’s Edition: May cost over ₹20,000

USA: Between $70 and $100

Dubai: Around AED 350–370

Switzerland (Leaked): 99 Swiss Francs (~₹10,000)

GTA 6 PC Requirements (Expected)

OS: Windows 11

CPU: Intel i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: RTX 3060 / RX 6600XT

Storage: 150 GB SSD

Recommended:

CPU: Intel i9-10900K / Ryzen 9 5900X

RAM: 32 GB

GPU: RTX 3080 / RX 6800XT

Storage: SSD with DirectStorage support

Features like ray tracing, DLSS/FSR, and realistic physics are expected.

Gameplay & Features

Dual Protagonists – including Lucia, the first female lead in GTA history

Upgraded Wanted System, improved police AI, and better stealth mechanics

More Realism – from how the world reacts to your actions to enhanced physics

GTA 6 Map: Vice City Returns

Set in a fictional state called Leonida, inspired by Florida

Includes Vice City, plus beaches, towns, swamps, and big cities

Could be the largest map in GTA history

Trailer 2 Coming Soon?

A second trailer is rumoured to release soon, possibly showing more about the game’s story, characters, and new features.



