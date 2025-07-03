GTA VI Release Date, Features, and Details Explained

GTA VI is a new video game coming out on May 26, 2026. It will only work on the latest gaming consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Older consoles like PS4 or Xbox One won’t be able to play it. The game will need a lot of space on your device, between 150 to 300 gigabytes, because it has very detailed graphics and a large game world.

The game’s story will have two main characters, including a female character, which is new for the series. How the story ends will depend on the choices you make, especially the relationship between the two main characters.

Rockstar, the game maker, might also create a mobile app that lets players interact with the game and other players through social media features.

In short, GTA VI is expected to be a big, exciting game with new features, a big map, and a story that changes based on your choices.