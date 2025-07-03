Live
- Priyanka Chopra Watches Wimbledon Tennis Match
- Sale of ultra-luxury homes worth Rs 50 crore surges 2,550 pc in Delhi-NCR
- Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Movie to Stream on This OTT Platform
- Boulevard Coast EC Top Choice For Investment Due to Amenities in Jalan Loyang Besar
- Kasba law college rape: HC directs Kolkata Police to submit probe report, case diary in 7 days
- Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Released
- Shubman Gill Shines with Third Consecutive Century Against England
- Karnataka Renames Bengaluru City University After Manmohan Singh; Approves Campus Expansion
- Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: All you need to know about India’s first-ever international javelin tournament
- GTA VI Release Date, Features, and Details Explained
GTA VI Release Date, Features, and Details Explained
GTA VI will launch on May 26, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game features a large map, two main characters, and a story with multiple endings. It requires 150-300GB of space and may have a companion app for social media features.
GTA VI is a new video game coming out on May 26, 2026. It will only work on the latest gaming consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Older consoles like PS4 or Xbox One won’t be able to play it. The game will need a lot of space on your device, between 150 to 300 gigabytes, because it has very detailed graphics and a large game world.
The game’s story will have two main characters, including a female character, which is new for the series. How the story ends will depend on the choices you make, especially the relationship between the two main characters.
Rockstar, the game maker, might also create a mobile app that lets players interact with the game and other players through social media features.
In short, GTA VI is expected to be a big, exciting game with new features, a big map, and a story that changes based on your choices.