'Halo 2: Anniversary' To Be Launched On Windows 10 PCs On 12th May…

It's good news for all the gaming freaks… You all know how famous is the Halo 2 game series… So, the tech giant Microsoft is going to launch this 'Halo 2: Anniversary' on Windows 10 PCs on 12th May. This game is the part of 'Halo: The Master Chief Collection'.

According to the sources, 'Halo 2: Anniversary' is the revamped version of the Halo 2 game which was launched on the Xbox in 2004. Halo 2: Anniversary online game was launched in 2014.

Even the successors of this game Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4 and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary are the part of Halo: The Master Chief online gaming collection.

But only Halo 2 game became a hit and turned as the most influential games on the online gaming zone. Being a multi-player game, it is sold out to Microsoft company by Xbox Live in 2010 itself.

