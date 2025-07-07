Live
- PM Modi focused on rapid mining of rare minerals to boost India’s green energy sector: Union Minister
- Facing criticism within party, BJP MP Kangna Ranaut visits disaster-hit areas; draws local anger
- Kharge accuses BJP of betraying Chhattisgarh, says Congress will fight back
- UAE’s new Golden Visa norms mark a significant shift for Indian investors
- Securitisation volume rises to Rs 49,000 crore in Q1 as NBFCs lead charge
- Jane Street saga: Rahul Gandhi says F&O trading a playground for 'big players’
- Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Expands Coaches to Meet High Demand
- Train services again disrupted in parts of NE due to landslides
- Uddhav Thackeray hits back at Fadnavis for his 'rudali' swipe; also slams Shelar, Dubey
- Rajasthan has minerals from iron to gold, let's create mining model balancing growth, sustainability: CM
HONOR X9c 5G Launched in India at ₹21,999, Check Launch Offers
Highlights
HONOR X9c 5G is available on Amazon from July 12 with launch offers.
HONOR has launched the X9c 5G smartphone in India. It will be available on Amazon starting July 12, 2025, with an effective launch price of ₹19,999 after discounts.
Key Features:
Display: 6.78" curved AMOLED, 120Hz, 4000 nits brightness
Chipset: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Cameras: 108MP rear, 5MP ultra-wide, 16MP front
Battery: 6600mAh with 66W fast charging
Durability: IP65 rating, drop-resistant up to 2m
OS: MagicOS 9.0 (based on Android 15)
Launch Offers:
₹1,250 flat discount (included in price)
₹750 off via SBI/ICICI cards
No-cost EMI up to 9 months
Free 1-year extended warranty
Exchange offer up to ₹7,500
Next Story