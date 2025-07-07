HONOR X9c 5G Launched in India at ₹21,999, Check Launch Offers

HONOR has launched the X9c 5G smartphone in India. It will be available on Amazon starting July 12, 2025, with an effective launch price of ₹19,999 after discounts.

Key Features:

Display: 6.78" curved AMOLED, 120Hz, 4000 nits brightness

Chipset: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Cameras: 108MP rear, 5MP ultra-wide, 16MP front

Battery: 6600mAh with 66W fast charging

Durability: IP65 rating, drop-resistant up to 2m

OS: MagicOS 9.0 (based on Android 15)

Launch Offers:

₹1,250 flat discount (included in price)

₹750 off via SBI/ICICI cards

No-cost EMI up to 9 months

Free 1-year extended warranty

Exchange offer up to ₹7,500