HONOR X9c 5G Launched in India at ₹21,999, Check Launch Offers

Highlights

HONOR X9c 5G is available on Amazon from July 12 with launch offers.

HONOR has launched the X9c 5G smartphone in India. It will be available on Amazon starting July 12, 2025, with an effective launch price of ₹19,999 after discounts.

Key Features:

Display: 6.78" curved AMOLED, 120Hz, 4000 nits brightness

Chipset: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Cameras: 108MP rear, 5MP ultra-wide, 16MP front

Battery: 6600mAh with 66W fast charging

Durability: IP65 rating, drop-resistant up to 2m

OS: MagicOS 9.0 (based on Android 15)

Launch Offers:

₹1,250 flat discount (included in price)

₹750 off via SBI/ICICI cards

No-cost EMI up to 9 months

Free 1-year extended warranty

Exchange offer up to ₹7,500

