Facebook is a diverse social media platform that caters to the different needs of members. Its features include text posts, photos, long videos, Reels, groups and communities, a marketplace, instant messaging, specific interest pages, events, and more. These tools allow users to immerse themselves in different experiences depending on their tastes. Meta will enable users to create multiple personal profiles to organize this experience.



How to create multiple personal profiles on Facebook



1. Go to your Facebook Home and head to Menu by clicking the icon that shows your name.

2. You'll see a down arrow next to your name in the app and an option that says "View all profiles" in the web version.

3. Click on it to see the "Create New Profile" option.

4. Tap it and then tap "Get Started" on the next page.

5. Next, you must add a profile name; it can be anything you want.

6. After confirming the name, you can add a profile image, cover image and choose your username.

7. Your new personal profile will be ready once this is done. You can add the contacts you prefer and follow the communities and pages to personalize this space.

Facebook launches multiple profiles feature

Meta announced Facebook's new feature in a blog post on its website. The tech giant wrote: "Whether you're new to Facebook or a longtime user, you may want to keep your personal and professional relationships separate, or you may want to keep one profile tied to a community you're a part of and another just for friends. Creating multiple personal profiles lets you easily organize who you share with and what content you see for the various parts of your life. Think of one profile for the foodie scene you love and another one to keep up with your friends and family."

Users can access the new feature by choosing a name and username for different profiles. Up to four new profiles can be added to the same account. With each profile, users can connect with various communities or people based on whom the Feed will be personalized. "Connect with the people or communities you choose so that each profile has a unique feed with relevant content and shared interests," Meta said. Additionally, users can easily switch between different profiles without logging in.