Humane Aims to Bring CosmOS to Phones, Cars, and Smart Devices

Humane, the company behind the struggling AI Pin, is shifting its focus to promoting its CosmOS operating system as a foundation for other AI-driven devices. In a newly released video, Humane demonstrates CosmOS functioning in a range of devices, including a car, smart speaker, TV, and phone. The video showcases examples like adjusting home heating via a car’s interface, retrieving a guacamole recipe from a smart speaker, and asking a TV about a soccer player’s performance. Additionally, CosmOS is shown reading emails and managing a user’s schedule on a phone.

However, Humane cautions that the video features “working prototypes” and simulated scenarios, with designs and specifications subject to change. It aims to highlight the potential of CosmOS, encouraging companies to consider integrating the operating system into their own products. Importantly, the devices in the video are not Humane’s creations; the company is focused on developing a software development kit (SDK) for third parties to build with CosmOS.

Currently, the CosmOS SDK is not publicly available, with Humane’s website only offering an option to “sign up to build with us.” The company has not announced any partnerships, and the blurred logos in the video suggest that collaborations are still in the early stages.

Humane’s pivot comes after thedisappointing performance of the AI Pin, launched in April but heavily discounted just six months later. Reports indicate that thedaily returns of the Pin outpaced sales, and earlier this year, the company explored a potential acquisition, with HP reportedly expressing interest.

The move to position CosmOS as a platform for future AI innovations could signal Humane’s effort to rebound by targeting a broader market of smart devices. While the SDK’s release date remains uncertain, the company appears focused on finding its footing in a competitive AI landscape.