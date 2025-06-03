Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to lead key experiments aboard ISS, boosting India's space presence

In a proud moment for India, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh announced that Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct a series of groundbreaking scientific experiments in space as part of an international mission.

Speaking on Tuesday, Dr. Singh — Minister of State for Science & Technology and the PMO — said Shukla’s involvement in this high-profile mission reflects India’s growing stature in global space exploration.

Captain Shukla will lead studies on physical, cognitive, and physiological responses in microgravity, including the effects of prolonged electronic display exposure — crucial for planning long-term space missions. He will also explore skeletal muscle dysfunction and test potential therapies to counter its impact.

One of the most anticipated experiments involves extremophiles like Tardigrades, resilient organisms that can survive harsh space environments. These tests could offer insights into the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Shukla is one of four astronauts selected for India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, slated for launch in early 2027. Before that, he will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Axiom-4 mission, with Group Captain Prasanth Nair as his designated backup.

This collaboration is the result of discussions held during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States. Dr. Singh credited space sector reforms post-2014 — including opening the Sriharikota launch center to the public and welcoming private participation — as pivotal in India’s ascent in NewSpace leadership.

Highlighting India's goal of becoming Atmanirbhar in the space domain, Dr. Singh called these scientific missions “game-changers” for the nation’s space ecosystem.

He also revealed that India's space economy is set to surge from $8 billion to $44 billion by 2047, aligning with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

Beyond space, the Minister emphasized India's renewed focus on deep ocean exploration through the Deep Ocean Mission, and clean energy via nuclear research and Bharat Small Modular Reactors — all contributing to India’s commitment to Net Zero emissions by 2070.