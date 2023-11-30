Indian astronaut will fly to Space Stn soon

Kolkata: In a significant development for India's space ambitions, ISRO chief S Somanath has confirmed that NASA is working towards sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS). This announcement follows the comments made by NASA chief Bill Nelson, who is in India on an official visit. The idea was first floated in high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

NASA is currently using the Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft to send astronauts to the ISS.

"We are taking it forward; that's what the NASA chief said—that Indian astronauts will be flying to the international space station in an American vehicle," stated Somanath. The collaboration marks a milestone in Indo-US space relations and underscores the growing partnership between the two nations in the realm of space exploration. The ISRO chief emphasized the importance of the program being beneficial for India. He expressed the desire for comprehensive training of Indian astronauts at US facilities, which would not only include the astronauts themselves but also the teams responsible for handling, medical support, and control operations. Such training would provide invaluable exposure and experience, enhancing India's capabilities in manned space missions.

This move comes as part of a broader initiative to bolster cooperation between NASA and ISRO. It is expected that by the end of 2024, the selected Indian astronaut, whose selection process will be conducted by ISRO, will be trained and ready to embark on a mission to the ISS.



This event will mark the first time an Indian has traveled to space since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's historic journey in 1984.