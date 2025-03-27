iPhone 16 Sales Ban in Indonesia to End Next Month

Tech giant Apple has announced that the iPhone 16 will officially be available in Indonesia starting next month, marking the end of a sales ban imposed by the government. The Southeast Asian nation had restricted sales of the model due to Apple's failure to meet local content regulations.

Regulatory Hurdles and Sales Ban

In October, the Indonesian government enforced a ban on the sale and marketing of iPhone 16 models. The restriction was based on a regulation requiring at least 40% of a device’s components to be sourced locally. Apple initially failed to comply with this requirement, prompting the government’s decision.

Apple’s Investment Agreement with Indonesia

Following months of negotiations, Apple reached an agreement with the Indonesian government in February. The company pledged to invest $150 million in the country, exceeding its previous $100 million proposal that had been rejected in November for lacking "fairness."

Upcoming Facilities and Research Center

As part of the deal, Apple will establish two new facilities:

A production plant for accessories in Bandung, West Java.

A manufacturing site for AirTags in Batam.

Additionally, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita confirmed that Apple plans to build a semiconductor research and development center in Indonesia. The minister hailed this initiative as the first of its kind in Asia.

Certification and Official Launch Date

Apple recently obtained the necessary certification from Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs. This approval applies to over a dozen Apple products, including the iPhone 16 series.

The company announced that iPhone 16 models will officially be available for sale in Indonesia starting Friday, April 11.

Previous Import Exceptions and Google Pixel Ban

Although Apple’s iPhone 16 sales were restricted, the government allowed non-commercial imports of the devices. Meanwhile, Google Pixel smartphones also faced a sales ban in Indonesia due to similar non-compliance with local component regulations.