iPhone 16 Series Pre-Orders Start Tomorrow: Pricing and Offers in India

Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series during the Glowtime event, introducing four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 10 and updated AirPods, complemented by the latest iOS 18 updates. Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series in India will begin on September 13, with sales officially starting on September 20.

iPhone 16 Series Pre-Orders and Offers



Starting September 13 at 5:30 PM IST, customers in India can pre-order the new iPhones through Apple’s official website, major e-commerce platforms, and Apple’s retail outlets, including Apple Saket and Apple BKC. For those looking to grab a deal, buyers using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards can avail of an instant ₹5,000 cashback on their purchases.

Sales of the iPhone 16 series will begin on September 20, giving early adopters the chance to get their hands on Apple’s latest flagship devices.



iPhone 16 Series: Pricing in India



Apple’s iPhone 16 series offers a range of pricing and storage options to cater to different user needs:

- iPhone 16 Models Price Details:

- 128GB: ₹79,900

- 256GB: ₹89,900

- 512GB: ₹1,09,900

- Available colours: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black

- iPhone 16 PlusModels Price Details:



- 128GB: ₹89,900

- 256GB: ₹99,900

- 512GB: ₹1,19,900

- Shares the same colour options as the iPhone 16.

- iPhone 16 ProModels Price Details:



- 128GB: ₹1,19,900

- 256GB: ₹1,29,900

- 512GB: ₹1,49,900

- 1TB: ₹1,69,900

- Available in unique finishes: Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Black Titanium

- iPhone 16 Pro Max Models Price Details:



- 256GB: ₹1,44,900

- 512GB: ₹1,64,900

- 1TB: ₹1,84,900

- Shares the same titanium colour options as the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple’s latest devices offer users advanced features, sleek designs, and improved performance, making them highly anticipated in the Indian market. With pre-orders just around the corner and enticing cashback offers, the iPhone 16 series is expected to see high demand nationwide.





