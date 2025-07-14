iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air may launch in 9 colours, with powerful A19 chip

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup could debut in nine colour options, according to a new leak by tipster yeux1122. The information comes from accessory makers already manufacturing lens protectors in colours that match the upcoming models—giving a sneak peek at the possible design palette.



The standard iPhone 17 is tipped to arrive in five colours: black, silver, blue, green, and purple. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air—rumoured to be a slimmer, lighter replacement for the current Plus variant—may come in four hues: black, silver, gold, and blue.

For context, the current iPhone 16 lineup is available in black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

Expected September Launch with Major Upgrades

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 series at its annual fall event in September. The lineup is expected to include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All devices are expected to ship with the latest A19 chip and iOS 26.

Design and Display: What’s Changing

Tipster Digital Chat Station has indicated major enhancements to the display. Apple is reportedly slimming down the bezels, redesigning the Dynamic Island, and bringing ProMotion technology across all variants.

RAM and battery improvements are also in the works. The iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Air models are expected to pack 12GB RAM, while the base iPhone 17 may feature 8GB RAM. The Pro Max could house the largest battery ever used in an iPhone, further boosting performance and longevity.

iPhone 17 Pro Design Leak Shows New Camera Bar

A dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro, shared by tipster Majin Bu, reveals a thicker frame and a redesigned camera system. The new camera bar spans the back and includes three large lenses, an LED flash, and a LiDAR sensor—hinting at further upgrades in photography and AR functionality.

With exciting design tweaks, fresh colours, and robust internals, Apple fans can expect a bold leap forward when the iPhone 17 series hits shelves this fall.