Just In
iPhone 18 Pro: Apple's Potential Camera Upgrades Revealed
Apple is testing advanced camera technologies, including variable aperture and periscope lenses, for the iPhone 18 Pro, debuting in 2026.
As excitement around the iPhone 16 Pro models subsides and competitors ramp up their flagship launches, Apple enthusiasts are already anticipating the iPhone 17 series. However, if you're looking for a groundbreaking upgrade, the iPhone 18 Pro might be worth waiting for. Reports suggest Apple is internally testing innovative camera technologies slated for its 2026 model, setting the stage for significant advancements in its Pro series lineup.
What's New in the iPhone 18 Pro Camera?
According to a recent leak by Digital Chat Station via Tom's Guide, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature significant camera enhancements. Apple is reportedly experimenting with a multi-fold mid-bottom periscope lens and a variable aperture for its primary camera. While variable aperture technology was previously rumoured for the iPhone 17 Pro, it now appears more likely to debut with the iPhone 18 Pro. These advancements promise better zoom capabilities and improved control over lighting, potentially taking smartphone photography to the next level.
Additional Innovations in the Works
Beyond cameras, Apple is also exploring other groundbreaking technologies. Reports hint at the development of foldable screens and a slimmer iteration of its ToF 3D face recognition technology. While there's no confirmation on which iPhone models will debut these features, these innovations underline Apple's commitment to staying ahead in the tech race.
Interestingly, Samsung is also working on similar camera technologies, such as the Multifold Periscope Zoom. It's speculated that Samsung might showcase these advancements in its Galaxy S25 Slim, making the competition even fiercer.
A Waiting Game
It's important to note that Apple is still in the testing phase for these upgrades. As with any significant tech development, plans could change before the final release. Until Apple makes official announcements, these leaks remain speculative.
For now, Apple's exploration of cutting-edge camera and hardware technologies suggests exciting prospects for future iPhones. If these features materialize, the iPhone 18 Pro could redefine the Pro series experience.