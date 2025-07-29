ISRO to launch NISAR sat tomorrow

Chennai: The highly anticipated NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, a collaborative Earth observation mission between the United States and India, is slated for launch on July 30 at 5:40 pm IST.

The 2,400-kg satellite will be carried into orbit by ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F16 (GSLV-F16) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

However, ISRO has clarified that while the launch is imminent, NISAR's dedicated scientific operations will not begin until approximately three months after it is successfully placed in orbit. This initial period will be critical for preparing the advanced observatory.

According to ISRO, the NISAR mission is structured into distinct phases. Following the Launch Phase on July 30, the satellite will enter its Deployment Phase. This crucial stage involves the complex in-orbit unfurling of NISAR's 12-meter diameter reflector, a key component developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which will extend 9 meters away from the satellite.

Subsequently, the mission will enter a 90-day Commissioning Phase, also known as "In-Orbit Checkout (IOC)." This period is solely dedicated to meticulously preparing the observatory for its scientific tasks. It will involve initial checks and calibrations of the satellite's core systems, followed by a thorough engineering checkout of the payload and instruments by JPL.

Only after the successful completion of this commissioning phase will the Science Operations Phase commence, extending for the duration of the mission's life. During this phase, NISAR's science orbit will be precisely maintained through regular maneuvers, strategically planned to minimize interference with scientific observations. Extensive calibration and validation (CalVal) activities will also be ongoing. The detailed observation plan for both the L-band and S-band instruments, along with all necessary engineering activities, are being meticulously generated prior to launch through continuous coordination between JPL and ISRO.

NISAR is poised to be a groundbreaking mission, providing unprecedented, high-resolution, all-weather, day-and-night data to observe Earth's changing ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses. This data is expected to revolutionize our understanding of natural hazards like earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and landslides, as well as providing critical information for studies on climate change, agriculture, and water resources.