ISRO Welcomes Sunita Williams, Seeks NASA's Expertise in Space Exploration

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returned to Earth on March 19 after an extensive 286-day mission in space. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) extended a warm welcome, stating, "Welcome back, Sunita Williams! 🌍"





Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration! Your resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the… — ISRO (@isro) March 19, 2025

NASA Explains Challenges Astronauts Face Post-Space Missions

After long-duration space missions, astronauts encounter several physical challenges upon their return. On Wednesday, NASA highlighted how their bodies struggle to readjust to Earth's gravity. A NASA official mentioned that astronauts often experience "vascular and cardio reconditioning" and may feel "dizzy" as they regain balance.

Williams was among the four astronauts—Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov—who splashed down near Tallahassee, Florida. Her nine-month-long space expedition, alongside Wilmore, exceeded the typical six-month rotation aboard the International Space Station (ISS), captivating global attention.

NASA Details Physical Effects of Space Travel

Steve Stich, a senior NASA official, elaborated on how the human body reacts after prolonged exposure to microgravity. He noted that the inner ear and vestibular response are significantly affected.

"When astronauts transition from 'one G' (Earth's gravity) to microgravity, the inner ear can get disturbed since gravity isn't pulling fluid down as usual. This affects the tiny hairs inside the ear, which regulate balance," Stich explained.

He added, "That same thing happens in reverse when you land back on Earth." Astronauts often feel disoriented, experience dizziness, and struggle to stand as their bodies adapt once again to gravity.

Additionally, Stich pointed out that muscles and the cardiovascular system weaken in space. "Physically, their body… muscles weren't working as hard, and their heart wasn't working as hard. Vascular and cardio reconditioning has to happen. They have to relearn basic movements on Earth," he said.

Crew-9's Successful Completion of ISS Mission

NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 successfully wrapped up its ninth commercial crew rotation mission to the ISS, landing safely in the Gulf of Mexico. Throughout their mission, Crew-9 played a crucial role in scientific research, maintenance operations, and technology demonstrations aboard the station.

With Sunita Williams' return, ISRO looks forward to harnessing NASA's expertise in space travel, further strengthening collaboration in global space exploration.