Jio, Airtel, and BSNL Users Can Now Share Networks for 4G Calls: Details

In a groundbreaking move to improve mobile connectivity across India, users of Jio, Airtel, and BSNL can now make calls and access 4G services through any telecom network. This initiative, powered by the Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) facility, aims to address connectivity challenges in rural and remote areas. Funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) and implemented by the Department of Telecom (DoT), the initiative represents a significant step toward bridging the digital divide.

Seamless Connectivity Across Networks

Earlier, telecom customers could only connect through towers operated by their own service provider. The new ICR facility allows Jio, Airtel, and BSNL users to connect via DBN-funded towers, ensuring uninterrupted access even in locations where their service provider's infrastructure is unavailable. This initiative forms part of broader telecom reforms led by Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, which include the launch of the Sanchar Sathi mobile app and National Broadband Mission 2.0. By sharing infrastructure, telecom operators can reduce operational costs while offering seamless 4G connectivity to their customers.

Reaching Underserved Areas

The ICR facility will extend 4G coverage to over 27,000 DBN-funded towers, benefiting over 35,400 villages. This is a boon for rural communities, where consistent connectivity has long been challenging. By leveraging DBN-funded infrastructure, the initiative eradicates the need for individual operators to install towers in every location, streamlining operations while improving service quality.

Government Collaboration and Future Prospects

The Digital Bharat Nidhi, established under the Telecommunications Act of 2023, focuses on improving affordability and connectivity in underserved regions. Scindia highlighted that this collaborative effort between Jio, Airtel, and BSNL demonstrates how shared infrastructure can transform the telecom experience for millions of users.

Currently, users can only connect to the network managed by their telecom service provider at DBN-funded sites. However, as more towers are developed and policies evolve, this access may expand further, paving the way for universal 4G connectivity across India.