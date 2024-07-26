Kamala Harris Joins TikTok; Posts First Video - Watch

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially launched her personal TikTok account, @kamalaharris, as she experiences a surge in social media attention following her presidential campaign announcement. On Thursday, Harris posted her first video, addressing her recent popularity on the platform. “Well, I’ve heard that recently I’ve been on the ‘For You’ page, so I thought I would get on here myself,” she said.

https://www.watoday.com.au/lifestyle/kamala-harris-posts-her-first-video-to-tiktok-20240726-p5jwu2.html?ref=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_source=rss_feed

The announcement of Harris's campaign four days ago has sparked a wave of viral memes, images, and videos featuring the vice president on TikTok and other social media platforms. This surge in online content highlights Harris's increasing visibility and connection with younger audiences.

Harris's campaign team has embraced this digital momentum, adopting the branding of Charli XCX’s 2024 hit album “Brat” for their official account header on the social platform X. CNN commentator Van Jones remarked on Harris’s growing popularity on TikTok, noting that the platform has played a significant role in transforming her public image.

“There’s something happening that’s hard to quantify because what’s happening on TikTok right now is extraordinary,” Jones said on CNN. “All the things that were cringey about Kamala, her laugh, the coconut tree comment, being unburdened by what — all those weird things she’s said.”



“She’s gone from cringe to cool in 24 hours as a whole generation has taken all that content and remixed it in all these incredible TikTok videos,” Jones added.

Harris is expected to be the Democratic nominee, potentially facing former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential race. According to a national average of polls from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ, Harris currently trails Trump by 2.1 points, with 45.7 per cent support compared to Trump’s 47.8 per cent.