Latest Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 21, 2024

After the ban of its predecessor, Garena Free Fire, in February 2022, Garena Free Fire MAX quickly became a favorite among Indian players, thanks to its bright graphics and action-packed gameplay in the battle royale genre.

Developed by 111 Dot Studios, the game regularly releases redeem codes that excite players. These codes allow users to get free in-game items like skins, gems, pets, gold, diamonds, and weapons, helping them progress in the game.

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric combinations that unlock items such as skins, weapons, and character upgrades. 111 Dot Studios uses these codes to keep players engaged and encourage regular play. Each code is active for 12-18 hours before it expires.

Here are today's Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 21:

1.FFX4QKNFSM9Y – Booyah Captain Bundle + Thompson Cyber Claws

2.GXFT7YNWTQSZ – Booyah Day EVO UMP Gun Skin + 2170 Tokens

3.AYNFFQPXTW9K – Scar Megalodon Alpha + 2170 Tokens

4.FFAGTXV5FRKK – AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack Aurora’s Watchfox

5.FFHSTP7MXNP2 – Frosty Furry Bundle + Pet Skin Aurora + Loot Box Spirit Fox

6.RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

7.WFYCTK2MYNCK – Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin

8.VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Grace Shotgun

9.XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote

10.FXK2NDY5QSMX – Poker MP40 Flashing Spade

11.FC4XSKWQFX9Y – Mystic Aura Bundle

12.NPTFYW7QPXN2 – One Punch Man M1887 Skin

13.FFX9QS2GWT7C – Emote Royale (Slippery Throne, Hip Twists, and Fancy Hands emotes)

14.NPFY2W7QPXN2 – One Punch Man M1887 Gun Skin

15.WFS2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens