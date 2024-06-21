Leaked! All About the Upcoming Nothing Phone - CMF Phone 1

Nothing is gearing up to launch its first CMF smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, in India on July 8. This event will also see the debut of the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2. The anticipation is building as more details about these products, especially the CMF Phone 1, have started to emerge.

CMF Phone 1: Processor and Performance



Recently, Akis Evangelidis, co-founder of Nothing, hinted at the CMF Phone 1's processor details on social media. According to his post on X, the phone will feature the "best processor" in its price range. Rumours suggest that this processor will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the same one expected to power the upcoming Oppo Reno 12 Pro. This choice of processor indicates a focus on delivering strong performance at a competitive price.



CMF Phone 1: Pricing and Availability

The CMF Phone 1 is speculated to be more affordable than the Nothing Phone 2a, which was launched earlier this year. Although the exact price will only be revealed at the official launch, industry insiders suggest it could be priced under Rs 20,000. This makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers looking for premium features.

CMF Phone 1: Design and Display



The CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to have a distinctive design, including a unique wheel feature at the bottom of the rear panel. It will be available in a sleek black colour. The phone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. The leaked information also indicates uniform and thick bezels, giving it a modern look.



CMF Phone 1: Battery and Charging

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. However, it is confirmed that the phone will not come with a bundled charger, following a growing industry trend.

CMF Phone 1: Additional Features

Leaked images and tips from various sources suggest that the CMF Phone 1 will have a plain back panel without the semi-transparent design seen in some of Nothing's previous models. Instead, it might feature the CMF logo and a dual-camera setup positioned vertically. A small wheel at the bottom of the device has also been hinted at, although its function remains unknown. The phone could also have a removable back panel, which would be a rare feature in modern smartphones.

One tipster, Technerd_9, revealed that the CMF Phone 1 might come with a polycarbonate back panel and a vegan leather finish, adding a touch of elegance and durability. These details align with the official teasers released by Nothing, indicating a blend of style and functionality.



As the launch date approaches, excitement for the CMF Phone 1 continues to build. With its promising specs and competitive pricing, it has the potential to make a significant impact in the Indian smartphone market. Stay tuned for the official reveal on July 8 to get all the confirmed details about this intriguing new device from Nothing.