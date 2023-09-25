Leaked! Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Prices and Features

The Google Pixel 8 series will debut in India in October. Ahead of the launch, prominent tipsters have leaked the upcoming smartphones' complete design, specifications and even prices. Previously, a promotional video for the Google Pixel 8 series gave a sneak peek of the smartphone's camera capabilities, even before the company's official announcement. Thanks again to tipster Kamila Wojciechowska; we have access to the full specifications of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro well before their scheduled debut on October 4.



Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro come with a variety of impressive features. The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a versatile 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, offering a maximum brightness of up to 2,000 nits. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro features a larger 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a similar 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and an even brighter maximum brightness of up to 2,400 nits.



Both models are powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security coprocessor. They offer 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM for smooth performance and multiple storage options. The Pixel 8 comes with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, while the Pixel 8 Pro offers an impressive 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options up to 1TB in the US or 512GB for the rest of the world. , and also uses UFS 3.1 technology.



Regarding battery and charging, the Pixel 8 has a 4,575 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 27W. Additionally, it offers Qi-certified wireless charging up to 18W. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro features a larger 5,050mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 30W, with Qi-certified wireless charging of up to 23W.



Both phones prioritize security and software updates and promise seven years of operating system and security updates to keep users protected and up-to-date. The camera department shares a 50MP Octa PD wide-angle camera, a 10.5MP Dual PD front camera, and additional features like OIS and EIS on the wide-angle camera. However, the Pixel 8 Pro takes photography to the next level with a 48MP Quad PD ultra-wide camera and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera capable of up to 30x Super Rez zoom.



Regarding connectivity, both models offer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3 and NFC capabilities. They feature durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the cover and back and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, both phones have handy security features like an under-display fingerprint sensor and Face ID for user authentication. These features make the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro stand out as robust and secure smartphone options.