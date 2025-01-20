Leaked: OnePlus Open 2 Poised To Be The World's Thinnest Foldable Smartphone

The upcoming OnePlus Open 2 has sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts, with leaks suggesting it may become the world's thinnest foldable smartphone. According to reports, the device will measure an impressive 4mm in its unfolded state, surpassing the Honor Magic V3, which currently holds the record at 4.35mm.

Expected to launch internationally as a rebranded Oppo Find N5, the OnePlus Open 2 is generating buzz for its sleek design and cutting-edge features. Recently, Oppo announced the Find N5's February launch in China, with its global release likely following under the OnePlus banner. Leaks from reliable sources like Digital Chat Station and Smart Pikachu add to the excitement, offering glimpses into the phone's remarkable innovations.

OnePlus Open 2: Revolutionary Design

Oppo's Senior Vice President Liu Zuohu has described the Find N5 as the world's thinnest foldable. The device is rumoured to feature a titanium frame, ensuring a lightweight yet durable build—a significant improvement for foldable smartphones often criticized for fragility. Additionally, the display is said to have minimal crease visibility, enhancing the phone's premium aesthetics. The camera module, a circular design reminiscent of the Oppo Find X8 Pro, is expected to house a periscope telephoto lens, Hasselblad branding, and a flash. The inner display reportedly includes a sleek hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, furthering its modern appeal.

OnePlus Open 2: Powerful Hardware

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open 2 is anticipated to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a triple-lens Hasselblad camera system, satellite communication capabilities, and a robust 6,000mAh battery with wireless charging support. The phone is expected to be available in black, white, and potentially other finishes.

OnePlus Open 2: Launch Timeline

The Chinese release of the Oppo Find N5 is set for February, with the global rollout of the OnePlus Open 2 anticipated shortly after. Its early launch could give it an edge over rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, expected later in the summer. With its blend of record-breaking design, durability, and advanced features, the OnePlus Open 2 is shaping to stand out in the foldable smartphone market.