Manipal Hospital Vijayawada Successfully Diagnoses Rare Brain Complication of Sjögren’s Syndrome

Manipal Hospital Vijayawada has successfully diagnosed and treated a rare case of Sjögren’s Syndrome affecting the brain, a condition not commonly seen. This case highlights the importance of looking beyond infections when a patient has unexplained brain-related symptoms.

A 24-year-old young man arrived at the hospital with fever and a severe headache that lasted for four days. Doctors noticed he was restless, had a stiff neck, but showed no clear signs of stroke or paralysis. Initial tests, including a brain MRI and a spinal fluid analysis, pointed toward meningitis, but no detection of any infection.

Despite starting treatment for possible infections, his condition remained puzzling. A detailed discussion with his family revealed that he had been experiencing severe dry mouth for some time. This clue led doctors to check for autoimmune diseases, conditions where the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues. Blood tests showed positive markers for Sjögren’s Syndrome, and a small biopsy from his salivary glands confirmed the diagnosis.

Dr Vamsi Chalasani, Consultant Neurologist, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, explained, “Many people think Sjögren’s Syndrome only affects the eyes and mouth, but it can also impact the brain, leading to serious complications. Recognising this early can prevent long-term damage.”

The patient was started on steroid treatment, and once his condition improved, he was placed on long-term medications to control the immune system. Under regular monitoring, he made a steady recovery and was discharged in a stable condition.

Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, Cluster Director, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, added, “This case highlights our hospital’s expertise in identifying and treating complex diseases that are often overlooked. By paying close attention to symptoms and acting quickly, we were able to give this young man a second chance at life.”

This case serves as a reminder that some diseases can have unusual symptoms, and expert medical care can make all the difference. Manipal Hospital Vijayawada continues to provide advanced healthcare, ensuring patients receive the best treatment possible.