Many Users Say ChatGPT Stopped Working on Sept 3, 2025

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, many people around the world faced problems using ChatGPT. The AI chatbot stopped working properly for a few hours.

A website called Downdetector, which tracks internet problems, showed that hundreds of users reported the issue after 11 am. People shared their frustration on social media.

In India, over 500 users said they had trouble using ChatGPT. By 3:30 pm, the problem had mostly improved, and only 42 people were still having issues.

What Went Wrong?

85% of users had problems using ChatGPT itself.

13% had trouble opening the OpenAI website.

2% had issues with the Writing Coach feature.

Both the mobile app and the website were affected.

Some users saw "network error" messages.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has not given an official reason for the outage yet.

Past Outages

ChatGPT has gone down before: