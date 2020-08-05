Microsoft game streaming service xCloud for Android to launch on September 15

San Francisco: Microsoft is all set to launch its much-anticipated game streaming service called xCloud on September 15 for Android users in 22 countries.

South Korea will be the only Asian country for the xCloud service's global launch and India is not part of the list as of now.

Project xCloud will be bundled as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $14.99 per month, with more than 100 games available on Android tablets and phones.

"Cloud gaming will launch in beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 markets to ensure stability as we scale the feature to millions of gamers," Kareem Choudhry, Corporate Vice President, Project xCloud, Microsoft, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The game streaming service allows users to play Microsoft's console Xbox games on mobile phones and tablets using Cloud technology.

On September 11, the currently free-to-play xCloud beta will be discontinued and replaced by the version included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Once the service is available, One would be able to use existing Xbox One controllers, and PlayStation's DualShock 4 is also supported.

The players will have access to more than 100 high-quality games playable from the cloud, including Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2 and more.

"We've committed to providing day-one access to new titles from Xbox Game Studios as part of Xbox Game Pass, it's our intent to make those same games available in the cloud from the day they release,'' Choudhry added.

In addition, Microsoft is also partnering with Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and Nacon to create accessories and controllers that are ready for xCloud.

The global cloud gaming market is expected to be worth US$2.5 billion in 2023, compared with $387 million in 2018, according to industry tracker IHS Markit.