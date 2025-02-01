Live
Just In
Microsoft Paint Gets a Copilot Button for AI-Powered Creativity
Microsoft Paint gets a Copilot button, bringing AI-powered tools like Cocreator and Generative Erase into one easy-to-access location.
Microsoft continues its AI integration spree by adding a Copilot button to Paint in Windows 11. Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels will soon notice this update, consolidating generative AI tools in one place. Users can access Cocreator, Image Creator, and Generative Erase by clicking the new Copilot button in the Paint taskbar, making AI-powered creativity more streamlined.
The move aligns with Microsoft's broader push to incorporate Copilot across its ecosystem, from keyboards to the taskbar. Given Paint's focus on digital creativity, having a dedicated Copilot shortcut here feels like a natural fit—perhaps even more so than in Bing, where it previously appeared.
Over the past year, Microsoft has gradually enhanced Paint with AI-powered image generation, including DALL-E-based Cocreator in late 2023 and generative fill features last fall. Now, these tools are grouped under the Copilot umbrella, making it easier for users to experiment with AI-generated artwork.
Additionally, Windows 11 Insiders are getting an enhanced AI-powered search feature. Initially introduced in the preview, this update allows users to search cloud-stored images using natural language, whereas the previous version was limited to local files. Now, when searching for photos, local and cloud storage, results will appear in one unified view.
This update is rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels, reinforcing Microsoft's commitment to AI-driven enhancements across its software.