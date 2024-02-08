Microsoft to Phase Out Windows 11 Mail and Calendar, Pushes Users to Outlook App

Microsoft's recent announcement signals the end of an era for Windows users as the company unveils plans to retire the Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps. Effective December 31, 2024, users must transition to Microsoft's Outlook app, integrated into its Office 365 suite.



The forthcoming shift signifies a strategic move by Microsoft to streamline its offerings and consolidate user experiences. With the Windows 11 Mail and Calendar apps slated for removal from the Microsoft Store post-2024, users can expect a cessation of updates and support, prompting migration to the Outlook app.



According to insights from a Windows Latest report, existing users will receive notifications prompting the transition to Outlook, the successor to the Mail app. However, users can continue using the Mail and Calendar apps until the specified retirement date.

New users acquiring Windows 11 devices in 2024 will find Outlook pre-installed as the default mail application, solidifying Microsoft's commitment to the transition. Subsequently, ongoing support and services for the Mail and Calendar apps will cease, rendering them obsolete for users.



Outlook, touted as a robust web application, offers enhanced functionality for managing email communications. Additionally, its integrated Calendar and to-do list features, accessible through the "My Day" section, provide users with comprehensive productivity tools. Outlook's versatility extends to its compatibility with third-party email providers such as Gmail and Yahoo, ensuring seamless platform integration.



As Microsoft embarks on this transition, users are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the Outlook app's capabilities and leverage its advanced features for efficient communication and task management. With Outlook positioned as the flagship mail application, Microsoft aims to enhance user productivity and streamline digital experiences for Windows users.