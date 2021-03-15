Microsoft to release Surface Duo 2 smartphone later this year

Microsoft is not known for its smartphones, but last year the company took a bold step and launched its high-end dual-screen smartphone - Surface Duo. Microsoft Surface Duo, in addition to the unique dual-screen, also came with a custom Android experience.

It's less than a year from the time Surface Duo was launched, and Microsoft is reportedly preparing to release an updated model: Surface Duo 2.

The Surface Duo 2 has reportedly been in development since the second half of 2020 and is scheduled to launch later this year. However, Microsoft could change its plans, which remains to be seen. For Surface Duo 2, in addition to bringing a faster processor, better cameras and 5G support, the software is expected to be the main focus.

The Surface Duo reviews had all the good things to say about the display, hinge, and design, but there were plenty of issues on the software front. According to sources, Surface Duo 2 will put "special emphasis" on fixing software problems and improving everything, including the camera app.

Additionally, Microsoft is also adding more engineers to the team working on the Surface Duo 2. Microsoft reportedly posts several job openings, and the company is looking to provide a mobile user experience that brings "the best of Microsoft to the ecosystem. of Android ".

Microsoft has also been directly contributing to Android development as with the "Dark Regions" API, which adds information about the regions of the screen that have been obscured by other tasks or the system user interface.