Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G Gets Price Cut in India After Edge 60 Launch – Now at ₹18,990
Motorola has reduced the price of its Edge 50 Fusion 5G in India to ₹18,990 after the Edge 60 Fusion's release. Get details on the specs, discounts, and optional protection plans in this updated deal.
Are you looking to buy a smartphone? Then consider this phone from Motorola as it has cut the price of its Edge 50 Fusion 5G in India. The company decided to bring down the price after the launch of the newer Edge 60 Fusion 5G. This price drop positions the Edge 50 Fusion as a compelling choice for budget-conscious smartphone buyers looking for premium features at a lower cost.
Revised Pricing
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Now available for ₹18,990 on Amazon India
Launch Price: ₹22,999 – a ₹4,000 discount
Additional Offer: ₹1,250 off with eligible credit cards
Effective Price: ₹17,740
Optional Protection Plans
- 1-Year Screen Damage Protection – ₹849
- Comprehensive Protection Package – ₹1,199
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch curved pOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 – handles daily tasks and moderate gaming with ease
- Camera: Sony LYT-700C sensor – delivers excellent photography for its price
- Battery: 5000mAh with 68W fast charging
- Design: Sleek, with Pantone-curated color options
Consider the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G for more advanced hardware and newer features. However, with the price cut, the Edge 50 Fusion 5G offers one of the best value-for-money propositions.