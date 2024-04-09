Motorola Edge 50 Pro Sale Starts in India: Price, Offers, and Specifications

The highly anticipated Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available for purchase in India, with sales commencing today, April 9, shortly after its recent launch. This successor to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro offers an array of compelling features, including a 144Hz display, a distinctive silicon vegan leather finish, and an AI-powered ProGrade camera.



Pricing and Availability



The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes in two variants in India: the 8GB+256GB variant priced at Rs. 31,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant priced at Rs. 35,999. Additionally, Motorola offers a 68W charger with the 8GB RAM variant and a 125W charger with the 12GB RAM variant. Interested buyers can purchase the Motorola Edge 50 Pro starting today at 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and various retail outlets across the country.

Special Offers



Early birds can avail themselves of an additional Rs. 2000 discount along with either an instant discount of up to Rs. 2250 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 2000.

Features and Specifications



The Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display with a 1.5K resolution, a high refresh rate of 144Hz, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and operates on the new Motorola Hello UX interface based on Android 14.

Equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear, featuring a primary 50MP AI-powered camera, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro utilizes Moto AI for adaptive video stabilization. Both the display and camera system are Pantone-validated, ensuring exceptional quality and colour accuracy.



The device houses a robust 4500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, it boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, offering durability and reliability in challenging environments.