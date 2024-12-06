Motorola G35 5G: India Launch Price and Full Specifications Unveiled

Motorola is all set to expand its budget-friendly lineup in India with the Motorola G35 5G launch on December 10. Rumours and official listings have already shared key details about the smartphone's price, features, and specifications, making it a strong contender in the affordable 5G smartphone market.

Motorola G35 5G: Price in India

As per a listing on Flipkart, the Motorola G35 5G smartphone may be priced around ₹10,000, making it a smart option for budget-conscious users. The smartphone will launch in three stylish colours: black, green, and red, with a vegan leather back design that adds a premium touch.

Motorola G35 5G:Key Specifications

Display: The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. Corning Gorilla Glass protects it for added durability.

Performance: Powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset, the G35 5G ensures smooth performance and 5G connectivity. It has 4GB of RAM, expandable to 12GB using RAM Boost, and 128GB of internal storage.

Cameras: The rear setup boasts a 50MP Quad Pixel camera capable of 4K video recording, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and features like Auto Night Vision. There’s a 16MP selfie camera on the front for clear, detailed shots.

Battery & Charging: A robust 5,000mAh battery powers the device, supporting 20W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Design and Durability: The device has IP52 water and dust resistance and includes Motorola's signature features like Moto Secure, ThinkShield protection, and Family Space. Additionally, Motorola gestures such as "chop-chop" for the flashlight and "twist to open the camera" make the user experience intuitive.

With its competitive pricing and robust feature set, the Motorola G35 5G aims to deliver great value to budget smartphone buyers. Set your calendars for December 10 to explore this exciting addition to Motorola's portfolio!