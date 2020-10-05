Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone launches today; Know specifications

Motorola's second-generation Razr 5G foldable phone arrived in India today. The company hosted a virtual event today at 12 p.m. IST to present the phone. Motorola Razr 5G will be available online through Flipkart. It will also be available to purchase in selective retail stores.

Motorola had launched Razr 5G last month. In the US, the Moto Razr 5G is priced at $ 1,399, which translates to roughly ₹ 1.03 lakh. The smartphone is likely to launch in India at a similar price.

Motorola had announced the launch event for October 5, 2020 at 12PM IST.







Motorola's Razr 5G comes with several updates and improvements over the predecessor.

In terms of specs, the new foldable phone has a 6.2-inch OLED primary screen and a smaller 2.7-inch OLED secondary screen upfront. The fingerprint sensor has moved to the rear. The foldable phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor along with the Adreno 620 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

In the camera department, Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor on the front. It comes with a 2,800 mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it comes with a USB Type-C port, dual SIM, 4G and 5G support, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. On the software front, Moto Razr 5G runs Android 10 out of the box.

Separately, Motorola is working with Montblanc, a German-based luxury goods manufacturer, to launch a Motorola Razr 5G Montblanc Special Edition. The new edition is likely to cost more than the regular version. It is not known when this version will hit the market.