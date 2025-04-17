Live
Motorola to Launch Laptops in India, Competing with Top Brands
Motorola, a part of Lenovo, is preparing to launch laptops in India, expanding its product lineup. The new laptops will compete with well-established brands like Dell, HP, and Apple.
Motorola, which is part of Lenovo, is now planning to sell laptops in India.
The company, known for its smartphones, is moving into the laptop market.
Teaser on Flipkart
Motorola has shared a teaser on Flipkart. The message says:
“A bold new world of laptops. Unveiling soon.”
This means Motorola laptops will be sold on Flipkart.
What We Know
Motorola has not yet shared the names, prices, or launch dates of the laptops.
The new Motorola laptops will compete with some of the popular brands like Dell, HP, and Apple in India.
Other smartphone brands, such as Samsung and Infinix, also sell laptops in India.
Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, already offers popular laptops like ThinkPad and Yoga in India.
Motorola will share more details about the laptops soon, including specifications and features.