  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Motorola to Launch Laptops in India, Competing with Top Brands

Motorola to Launch Laptops in India, Competing with Top Brands
x
Highlights

Motorola, a part of Lenovo, is preparing to launch laptops in India, expanding its product lineup. The new laptops will compete with well-established brands like Dell, HP, and Apple.

Motorola, which is part of Lenovo, is now planning to sell laptops in India.

The company, known for its smartphones, is moving into the laptop market.

Teaser on Flipkart

Motorola has shared a teaser on Flipkart. The message says:

“A bold new world of laptops. Unveiling soon.”

This means Motorola laptops will be sold on Flipkart.

What We Know

Motorola has not yet shared the names, prices, or launch dates of the laptops.

The new Motorola laptops will compete with some of the popular brands like Dell, HP, and Apple in India.

Other smartphone brands, such as Samsung and Infinix, also sell laptops in India.

Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, already offers popular laptops like ThinkPad and Yoga in India.

Motorola will share more details about the laptops soon, including specifications and features.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick