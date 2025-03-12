Musk claims ‘massive cyber-attack’

Washington: Elon Musk claimed on Monday afternoon that X was targeted in a “massive cyber-attack” that resulted in the intermittent service outages that had brought down his social network throughout the day. The platform, formerly known as Twitter, had been unresponsive for many users as posts failed to load.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” the platform’s CEO posted. “Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

Downdetector, a website that monitors outages on various sites and platforms, showed thousands of reports of outages that initially spiked at about 5.45am before returning to normal for a few hours. A second surge in reported outages carried on throughout midday, with the majority of them occurring on the company’s mobile app.

Tweets that failed to appear displayed a message that “something went wrong” and told users to try reloading.

The richest man in the world did not provide any evidence for his claims.

His post came in response to a cryptocurrency influencer who suggested the outage followed other opposition to Musk’s enterprises. Protests against the so-called “department of government efficiency” initiative Musk leads and vandalism against Tesla dealerships had taken place throughout the previous week.Musk reiterated his claim of a cyber-attack during an interview on Fox Business later that day, suggesting that the perpetrators may have been from Ukraine. “We’re not sure exactly what happened but there was a massive cyber-attack to try and bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area,” Musk said.