National Technology Day 2025: Celebration of India’s Technological Advancement

Overview

National Technological Day is a tribute to the leaders and the advancements in the technological sector . It is celebrated every year on May 11th in the remembrance of the successful Pokhran - II nuclear tests under Operation Shakti . Operation Shakti was a landmark event that demonstrated India’s technological capabilities and solidified its position as a global technological power. This day reminds India’s power of innovation and the importance of technological self-reliance.

History of National Technology Day

On May 11th, 1998 , India conducted a series of nuclear tests under Operation Shakti at the Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. These tests were led by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Dr. R. Chidambram, exhibiting the inherent capabilities in nuclear technology. In 1999, Prime Minister

Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared this day as National Technology Day to recognize this historic achievement. This day not only celebrates the nuclear milestone but also highlights the broader progress in science and technology over the years.

Significance of National Technology Day

On National Technology Day, leaders are honored from various fields like scientists , defense , healthcare, and agriculture. The day is celebrated by involving the youth and appreciating their talents, who help in building the inspiration and motivation to pursue excellence in technological fields. It encourages self-reliance, promotes inherent technology capabilities, and reduces dependency on foreign nations. The Technology Board of Development highlights various milestones in fields such as nuclear energy, space exploration, defense, and IT. This day not only celebrates the past achievements but also gives inspiration for the future.Each year, this celebration comes up with a theme to motivate young minds and encourage new innovations.

How is National Technology Day celebrated?

To celebrate this occasion, various events, seminars, conferences, and exhibitions are organised to showcase India’s technological achievements. These events not only showcase the technological advancements but also provide a platform for the innovators to share their ideas and collaborate. The government also uses this day to inaugurate new scientific projects and emphasize technological development. The Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and several other scientific organizations provide National Awards to the most noteworthy individuals, institutions, and businesses of the year.

National Technology Day theme: 2024 - 2020

Every year, the Technology Board of Department adopts a theme that highlights the nation’s focus on a specific area of technology.“From Schools to Start Ups : Igniting Young Minds to Innovate is the theme of National Technology Day 2024. The purpose of this theme is to nurture the school kids and motivate them to open their own start-ups and make India a hub of startups.

The National Day 2022 theme “ Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future “ was announced by Union Minister Jitender Singh. In 2021, the theme of the National Technology Day was “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.” In 2020, the theme of the National Technology Day was “ Rebooting the Economy through Science, Technology, and Research. These themes are decided by the Technology Board of the Department. The key objective behind these themes is to promote technology in various fields and spread awareness so that more businesses and young minds come forward and grow their interest.

Global Impact and Vision

India has sparked global discussions on the expansion of nuclear capabilities and arms control. While the US and Japan imposed sanctions on India on the nuclear tests , they also highlighted India’s strategic independence and technological resilience. Beyond nuclear advancements, National Technology Day also highlights the importance of leveraging innovation to address societal challenges and drive economic growth. In one of the speeches, Dr. Chidambram stated that “technology is a power,” whether it is used to defend against enemies or to drive the country’s development and generate wealth. If we need to be at the forefront , it is essential to develop technology locally rather than relying on western countries, which sell or share these technologies only after they get obsolete. India’s progress in technology is setting an example for the developing nations and inspiring them to build new innovations.

Conclusion

National Technology Day is not just a day to remember about India’s past achievements; it also sets up a road map for future advancement in science and technology.