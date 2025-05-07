New Legislation Pushes Apple to Open Doors for Third-Party App Stores

A fresh legislative move could soon shake up how app marketplaces operate. OnTuesday, Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL) introduced the App Store FreedomAct, a bill designed to compel major app store operators—such as Apple andGoogle—to allow third-party app stores on their platforms and let users setthem as default.

According to the press release, the bill seeks to “promote competition andprotect consumers and developers in the mobile app marketplace.” While itdoesn’t mention Apple by name, it clearly targets platforms with over 100million U.S. users—putting both Apple’s App Store and Google Play under itsscope.

The bill goes beyond just app store access. It also aims to break downbarriers that currently limit developers’ choices. Specifically, it wouldprohibit these tech giants from forcing developers to use in-house paymentsystems, requiring them instead to support third-party payment options. Additionally,it mandates fair access to development tools, features, and interfaces, withoutcost or discrimination. Users would also be able to delete or hidepre-installed apps.

Companies found violating the act could face penalties from the FederalTrade Commission, with civil fines reaching up to $1 million per offence. This kind of legislation isn’t unprecedented. The European Union has alreadypassed similar rules, compelling Apple to support third-party app stores andalternate default settings. In response, Apple recently started allowingdevelopers to direct users to external payment systems, stemming from the Epicv. Apple case. Google, too, has rolled out changes, including a new browserselection screen for first-time device setup.

“Dominant app stores have controlled customer data andforced consumers to use the marketplaces’ own merchant services, instead of thenative, in-app offerings provided by the applications and developersthemselves,” Cammack stated. “The results are higher prices and limitedselections for consumers and anti-competitive practices for developers thathave stifled innovation.” The billnow heads to the committee for consideration.