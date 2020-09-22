Nokia smartphones to launch today; what we expect

HMD Global is all prepared to launch new Nokia smartphones later today. The Finnish company has organised an event in which it will "unveil a new chapter for Nokia phones."

The Nokia launch event is scheduled to take place later today at 8:30 PM in India, which is 16:00 BST. Through the company's official website, the event will be live-streamed. HMD Global hasn't disclosed anything yet, but one teaser video shows two Nokia smartphones. In recent leaks, there have been quite a few Nokia phones showing up.





The clock is ticking ⏰⁣

New gadgets are ready. Are you? ⁣



09.22, 16:00 BST. #OnlyGadgetYouNeed pic.twitter.com/bsKhjT7OOv — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 21, 2020



At this event, it is guessed that the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 7.3 may get launch. Nokia 9.3 PureView which has also been leaked quite often will reportedly launch sometime during the end of this year. Nokia 2.4 has been leaked with a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also supposed to house two rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 3.4 leaked images disclose a circular camera module which will be a design alteration for the series. It could bring along 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It is expected that the Nokia smartphone may come with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and a 4,000mAh battery.

When it comes to Nokia 7.3, we don't know much about this particular phone yet. This will be HMD Global's second major Nokia phone launch after it unveiled the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 in the month of March. HMD Global is also expected to have a special guest at the event.