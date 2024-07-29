Nothing Phone 2a Plus India Launch on July 31: Expected Price and Specifications

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is set to launch in India on July 31, bringing upgraded features and specifications compared to its predecessor, the Phone 2a. Just days before the official event, the company revealed some key specs of the new device. The Plus model promises to be a more powerful version of the Phone 2a and is expected to be priced slightly higher than its predecessor.



Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Expected Price in India



The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is anticipated to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. For context, the Phone 2a was launched in March with a starting price of Rs 23,999, while the more premium Nothing Phone 2 debuted at Rs 44,999. The Phone 2a Plus, being an enhanced version of the Phone 2a, is expected to sit in the mid-range category, offering better specifications without reaching the high-end pricing of the original Nothing Phone series. The exact pricing strategy and positioning will be revealed at the launch event.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Leaked Specifications



Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 2a Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, marking the first smartphone launch featuring this chipset. The company claims this new processor will deliver nearly 10% faster CPU performance compared to the Phone 2a. The device will support up to 12GB of RAM, with an additional 8GB available through RAM Booster technology, which utilizes the phone's internal storage for expanded memory.

"With Phone (2a) Plus, we had the opportunity to create a beefed-up version for savvy users who demand more processing power (compared to Phone 2a), and we also made some improvements that didn’t require hardware design changes. Finally, we wrapped it up with a new kick-ass variant that reflects these upgrades," the company's co-founder Akis Evangelidis shared on X.

Camera capabilities are another highlight, with the Phone 2a Plus supporting 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras, along with HDR image capture and HDR10+ playback. Although full specifications are yet to be officially disclosed, leaks suggest that the phone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is rumoured to be a substantial 5,000mAh unit, supporting fast charging up to 50W.

For photography enthusiasts, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to come with a significant upgrade in the front camera department, offering a 50-megapixel selfie camera, a notable improvement over the 32-megapixel camera found in the Phone 2a. As the launch date approaches, anticipation builds around how Nothing will differentiate the Phone 2a Plus in a competitive market and justify its positioning and pricing. The official unveiling on July 31 will provide the complete picture, including the full feature set and final pricing details, helping potential buyers decide whether the new model meets their needs and expectations.