Now have real-time listening session with your group with Spotify's 'Jam'

San Francisco : Music streaming giant Spotify on Tuesday rolled out a new social feature -- "Jam" globally, which will provide a personalised, real-time listening session for your group to tune in together.

"With Jam, Premium subscribers will be able to invite others to contribute through a shared queue and enjoy a musical experience made exclusively for everyone listening," Spotify said.

Premium listeners everywhere can start a Jam and anyone on Spotify can join. Users just simply need to invite their squad and Jam will help them find the perfect songs to add to the queue.

Users will also have the ability to see who’s added which track so they know whom to thank for that crowd pleaser, whether they are prepping food together in the kitchen or enjoying games in the backyard, the company explained.

"Once you start a Jam, you can invite a group of friends or family -- Free or Premium users, or a mix -- so they can share the experience. Premium listeners can join from wherever they are, whether they’re in the same room or across the world," Spotify mentioned. Moreover, the company said that everyone in the Jam can add songs to the queue, see who added which song, and receive recommendations, all from their own devices.

The host also has the ability to determine who’s in the Jam, change the order of the tracks, or remove a song that doesn’t fit the vibe. Meanwhile, Spotify has launched a new tool called "Showcase" that will allow artists to pay to promote their music to listeners on the platform’s Home feed.

With Showcase, artistes can display a song or an entire album as a mobile banner, targeted at a specific type of listener from 30 markets at launch. The banners will indicate that a recommendation has been sponsored.