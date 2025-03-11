  • Menu
NYT Mini Crossword Answers – March 11, 2025: Quick Solutions & Clues

Find the answers to the NYT Mini Crossword for March 11, 2025! Get quick solutions, hints, and answers for today’s puzzle with clues like "PDF," "Goals," and more.

Looking for the latest Mini Crossword answers? You’ve come to the right place! Here are the clues and answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword, March 11, 2025. Need help solving? Read on for all the answers and tips!

Mini Crossword Answers:

Across:

  • 1A: Format for many e-signed documents - PDF
  • 4A: Aspirations - GOALS
  • 6A: "This thesaurus is awful. Not only is it awful, it's also ___!" (joke) - AWFUL
  • 7A: Southpaw, by another name - LEFTY
  • 8A: Deli bread variety - RYE

Down:

  • 1D: Word after flower or fire - POWER
  • 2D: Looney Tunes character with the catchphrase "You're dethpicable!" - DAFFY
  • 3D: What you might blow in when you're blowin' in the wind? - FLUTE
  • 4D: Actress Gadot - GAL
  • 5D: Adjective for a fox - SLY

These are the answers for today’s crossword puzzle. Happy solving!

