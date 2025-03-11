NYT Mini Crossword Answers – March 11, 2025: Quick Solutions & Clues

Looking for the latest Mini Crossword answers? You’ve come to the right place! Here are the clues and answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword, March 11, 2025. Need help solving? Read on for all the answers and tips!

Mini Crossword Answers:

Across:

1A: Format for many e-signed documents - PDF

Format for many e-signed documents - PDF 4A: Aspirations - GOALS

Aspirations - GOALS 6A: "This thesaurus is awful. Not only is it awful, it's also ___!" (joke) - AWFUL

"This thesaurus is awful. Not only is it awful, it's also ___!" (joke) - AWFUL 7A: Southpaw, by another name - LEFTY

Southpaw, by another name - LEFTY 8A: Deli bread variety - RYE

Down:

1D: Word after flower or fire - POWER

Word after flower or fire - POWER 2D: Looney Tunes character with the catchphrase "You're dethpicable!" - DAFFY

Looney Tunes character with the catchphrase "You're dethpicable!" - DAFFY 3D: What you might blow in when you're blowin' in the wind? - FLUTE

What you might blow in when you're blowin' in the wind? - FLUTE 4D: Actress Gadot - GAL

Actress Gadot - GAL 5D: Adjective for a fox - SLY

These are the answers for today’s crossword puzzle. Happy solving!