OnePlus 13s to Launch in India Today at 12 PM: Expected Specs, Price and Features

OnePlus is all set to unveil its much-anticipated OnePlus 13s in India today, June 5, at 12:00 PM. The event will be livestreamed on the official OnePlus India YouTube channel, drawing attention from tech enthusiasts across the country. Positioned as a premium mid-tier device, the OnePlus 13s aims to bridge the gap between the flagship OnePlus 13 and the more affordable OnePlus 13R.

Although the company hasn’t revealed the final price yet, leaks suggest the OnePlus 13s will retail around ₹55,000. This makes it a compelling option between the ₹42,999 OnePlus 13R and the ₹69,999 flagship OnePlus 13. Despite being a more affordable alternative, it is expected to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising top-notch performance for everyday users and gamers alike.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 13s keeps things sleek and minimal. It has a slim 8.15mm body and weighs just 185 grams, enhanced by 2.5D curved glass on both front and back. Unlike many bulky camera designs, the OnePlus 13s sports a flush dual-camera layout on the rear, contributing to a cleaner aesthetic. The phone will be available in three colours—Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and an India-exclusive Green Silk.

One of the standout features is the new Cryo-Velocity Vapour Chamber cooling system, boasting a 4400mm² heat dissipation area. OnePlus claims this setup will keep the phone cool even during intensive tasks in temperatures up to 45°C—a welcome feature in Indian summers.

Battery life also looks promising. Though the exact capacity remains undisclosed, OnePlus claims the device can deliver up to 24 hours of continuous WhatsApp calling or 16 hours of Instagram browsing.

Camera-wise, the front houses a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus. While full rear camera details remain unknown, the minimalist setup hints at smart optimisation rather than bulk.

Lastly, the inclusion of the G1 Wi-Fi chipset, said to be the only independently integrated Wi-Fi chip in an Indian smartphone, is expected to boost connectivity performance.

All official details, including pricing and availability, will be revealed at the 12 PM launch today. Stay tuned!