OnePlus 15 Debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7,300mAh Battery, and 120W Charging: Details
OnePlus 15 launches in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 7,300mAh battery, and ultra-fast 120W charging.
OnePlus has officially launched its next-generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, at its grand October 2025 event in China. After months of speculation and leaks, the brand has finally unveiled its most powerful phone yet, boasting major upgrades in design, performance, and battery technology.
The OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a massive 7,300mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. It’s one of the most performance-focused Android flagships of the year, promising speed, endurance, and power in equal measure.
OnePlus 15: Price and Variants
OnePlus has adopted an aggressive pricing strategy in China. The base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage starts at CNY 3,999 (around ₹50,000). The higher models — 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB — are priced at CNY 4,299 (₹53,000), CNY 4,599 (₹57,000), and CNY 4,899 (₹61,000) respectively. The top-end 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 5,399 (approximately ₹67,000).
The device comes in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune finishes, each offering a distinct design texture. The Sand Dune variant particularly stands out with its sandstone-inspired matte finish. Sales in China begin on October 28 through the official OnePlus website.
OnePlus 15: Specifications
The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED LTPO display with a 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and vibrant colours. For photography, it houses a triple 50MP rear camera setup — including a Sony 1/1.56-inch sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens. It supports 4K 120fps Dolby Vision and 8K video recording, catering to advanced creators.
On the front, the 32MP selfie camera offers 4K 60fps video recording, ideal for high-quality vlogs and video calls. The 7,300mAh battery supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, ensuring long usage and minimal downtime. With its blend of power, design, and innovation, the OnePlus 15 cements its place as one of the most advanced Android flagships of 2025.