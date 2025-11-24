OnePlus 15R Set for India Launch: Bigger Battery and Flagship Features Hint at Strong Value Proposition

OnePlus is gearing up to expand its next-generation smartphone lineup in India, following the debut of the OnePlus 15 earlier this year. The company has now started teasing the arrival of its more affordable yet performance-driven sibling—the OnePlus 15R. According to industry leaks, the upcoming model is expected to be the Indian rebrand of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which is scheduled to launch soon in China. Early details suggest that while the 15R may not match the camera prowess of the OnePlus 15, it could outshine it in one surprising area.

Refreshed Design and Camera Setup

The OnePlus 15R is likely to sport a flat-edged frame paired with a square camera island, maintaining the visual language introduced with the OnePlus 15. Reports indicate that the Ace 6T—its Chinese counterpart—will be available in black, green, and violet hues, and these colors may carry over to the Indian market. The rear camera system is expected to house a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. However, unlike the OnePlus 13R, this model may skip the telephoto option, which could be seen as a downgrade by photography enthusiasts.

A Battery Upgrade That Beats the OnePlus 15

Where the OnePlus 15R truly stands out is battery capacity. If the device mirrors the Ace 6T’s hardware, it could arrive with a massive 8,000mAh battery pack—significantly larger than the 7,300mAh cell powering the OnePlus 15. This jump could translate into better endurance for gaming, streaming, and everyday use, giving the 15R a notable advantage over its flagship counterpart. Charging speeds are expected to remain robust with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Flagship-Grade Power and Smooth Display

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 15R is rumoured to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. OnePlus has already confirmed that it will be the first smartphone brand to adopt this processor, setting expectations high. Early comparisons suggest that the chip could deliver performance similar to last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, ensuring fast, responsive usage across apps and games.

The display is expected to be another highlight—a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a fluid 165Hz refresh rate, matching the standard of the Ace 6T. This combination hints at a visually smooth experience, especially for high-frame-rate gaming and swift UI navigation.

Extra Features and Launch Timeline

Additional features may include the versatile Plus Key, which OnePlus introduced with the OnePlus 15. This customizable button can be assigned to various functions such as activating silent mode, launching the camera, or triggering the Plus Mind AI assistant. Durability features like IP68 and IP69 ratings and stereo speakers are also expected.

The OnePlus 15R is anticipated to launch in India by the end of this year. Pricing remains under wraps, but with the OnePlus 15 receiving a price bump, the 15R could debut at a higher price point than the OnePlus 13R, which launched at ₹42,999. With a compelling mix of performance and a standout battery upgrade, the OnePlus 15R could become a strong contender in the premium mid-range segment.