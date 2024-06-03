OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch in India Next Month: Expected Features

Rumours surrounding the OnePlus Nord 4 have been circulating online, sparking interest among tech enthusiasts. As the official unveiling of OnePlus's latest flagship draws near, leaks and tips provide insights into what to expect. The OnePlus Nord 4, which is set to follow last year's Nord 3, is rumoured to hit the Indian market in mid-July.



OnePlus Nord 4: Expected Features



According to various leaks, the OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to boast a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution, delivering an immersive viewing experience. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, ensuring robust performance.



OnePlus Nord 4: Storage and Memory



The smartphone might offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, providing ample space and speed for multitasking and storage needs.

OnePlus Nord 4: Operating System The OnePlus Nord 4 is likely to run on the company's ColorOS, which is based on Android 14, promising an updated and smooth user interface.



OnePlus Nord 4: Camera Setup



Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is expected to be a 16MP sensor, ideal for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord 4: Battery and Charging



One of the highlights is the expected 5500mAh battery, which may support 100W fast charging, ensuring that the device powers up quickly and lasts longer. Additional features that are anticipated include an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and an in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected Price



The pricing of the OnePlus Nord 4 is speculated to be in line with its predecessor, the Nord 3, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 33,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.



Potential Launch of Nord CE 4 Lite



In addition to the Nord 4, there are rumours that OnePlus might also launch the Nord CE 4 Lite. While official details are yet to be announced, leaks suggest that the Nord CE 4 Lite will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with Android 14 and feature a 5500mAh battery.



While these details are based on leaks and tips, the official announcements are still pending. The anticipated launch of the OnePlus Nord 4 in mid-July has created a buzz, with potential buyers eagerly awaiting confirmation of these exciting features. Stay tuned for the official launch event to get the complete details and specifications.





