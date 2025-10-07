OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update Launches October 16 with Exciting Features

OnePlus will release OxygenOS 16 next week. It will come on October 16.

This update is based on Android 16. It has a new look called Material-3 Expressive UI. The phone will feel smoother and faster.

You will see live updates on the lock screen. For example, cab rides, food delivery, and shopping orders.

The update also adds strong security. It protects you from bad apps, scams, and unsafe websites.

If your phone is stolen, it will be useless to the thief.

OxygenOS 16 also has new AI features. It uses Google’s AI called Gemini to help you.











