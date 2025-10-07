Live
- B'desh: NCP threatens consequences amid election symbol row
- Innovative Tools That Instantly Lift and Sculpt Your Skin at Home
- SC issues notice on plea to remove BJP Assam's Muslim 'takeover' video
- ULIPs vs. Mutual Funds: Wealth Creation with an Added Layer of Security
- Pawan Kalyan Condemns Attack on Chief Justice of India
- Hyderabad Thunderstorms Alert: Rain Expected in Key Areas Today
- Top-Rated Compact Dining Table Sets to Make the Most Out of Small Spaces
- More grassroots tournaments vital to polo’s growth in India: Simran Singh Shergill
- Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Rituals, and the Heartwarming Story Behind the Fast
- Papaya Smoothie: A Delicious Way to Beat Bloating
OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update Launches October 16 with Exciting Features
Highlights
OnePlus OxygenOS 16 is coming on October 16, 2025! Enjoy a fresh new design, live lock screen updates, powerful security, and smart AI features. Don’t miss out!
OnePlus will release OxygenOS 16 next week. It will come on October 16.
This update is based on Android 16. It has a new look called Material-3 Expressive UI. The phone will feel smoother and faster.
You will see live updates on the lock screen. For example, cab rides, food delivery, and shopping orders.
The update also adds strong security. It protects you from bad apps, scams, and unsafe websites.
If your phone is stolen, it will be useless to the thief.
OxygenOS 16 also has new AI features. It uses Google’s AI called Gemini to help you.
Your planner, assistant, and manager- all in one. #OnePlusAI pic.twitter.com/jHoptSJX1k— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 3, 2025
Next Story