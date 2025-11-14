OpenAI Debuts Group Chats in ChatGPT, Bringing Shared AI Conversations to Users

OpenAI is reshaping the way people interact with AI with the rollout of group chats in ChatGPT, a completely new shared experience designed for friends, families, and teams. The feature, currently in pilot mode across Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan, marks the company’s first major push toward multi-user collaboration inside ChatGPT.

The idea is simple: instead of conversing with an AI alone, users can now bring others into a single chat and work together with ChatGPT offering guidance, structure, or even light-hearted commentary when needed. Explaining the update, OpenAI said, “With group chats, you can bring friends, family, or coworkers into a shared space to plan, make decisions, or work through ideas together.” The offering clearly aims to compete with collaboration tools introduced by rival AI platforms but integrates the capability directly into ChatGPT’s familiar interface.

Starting a group is straightforward. Users tap the new people icon in the app, generating a shareable link that allows anyone with a ChatGPT account—free or paid—to join. Each group can host up to 20 members, opening possibilities ranging from project planning to lively family discussions. Interestingly, if users choose to convert an existing one-on-one chat into a group, ChatGPT automatically creates a duplicate thread so the original private conversation remains untouched.

Participants can customise their identity within the group using a name, username, and photo, making it easier to follow who’s contributing what—especially in large or particularly animated conversations. Group chats also appear in a new dedicated sidebar section, allowing users to return to them whenever needed.

OpenAI has also tweaked ChatGPT’s behavior for group settings. Instead of responding to every message, the AI now observes the conversation and jumps in only when appropriate. Users can still summon it by tagging it, creating an experience reminiscent of a calm team member who waits for the right moment to offer input. ChatGPT also supports emoji reactions in these spaces, adding a subtle layer of expression to the interaction.

Group creators can manage participants, while anyone can rename the chat or mute notifications—a crucial feature in case of overly chatty groups. Each chat can also have its own custom instructions, meaning ChatGPT can remain formal in a work-oriented group while adopting a more playful tone in casual settings.

Behind the scenes, group chats are powered by GPT-5.1 Auto, which automatically selects the most capable model available to each participant based on their subscription tier. This ensures that even within the same conversation, users receive responses optimised for their account level.

Nearly all major ChatGPT tools remain intact in group settings, including web search, image uploads, file sharing, dictation, and image generation. This means teams can brainstorm ideas, research data, design visuals, or plan trips without switching apps.

OpenAI emphasises privacy, noting that private memory does not apply to group chats, and content shared within them will not be saved. Any participant can leave at any time, and if a minor joins, sensitive content filters are automatically enabled for everyone.

While still in early testing, OpenAI’s group chats signal a new direction for AI—one that blends collaboration, conversation, and creativity into a single shared digital space.