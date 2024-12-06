OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pro: Advanced Features at a Premium Price

OpenAI announced ChatGPT Pro, a premium subscription service designed for users seeking advanced AI capabilities. Priced at $200 per month (approximately ₹17,000), ChatGPT Pro provides exclusive access to powerful tools like OpenAI o1 Pro, GPT-4o, and an Advanced Voice Mode.

This tier aims to cater to professionals handling complex tasks, offering o1 Pro Mode, which uses additional computing power to deliver precise and sophisticated solutions. For users who need general features, OpenAI will continue offering the Plus plan at $20 per month (₹1,700), which includes early access to models but excludes the advanced o1 Pro version.

OpenAI o1 Model Out of Preview

OpenAI has transitioned the o1 model from its preview phase to a stable release as part of this rollout. Earlier launched in September under the code name Strawberry, this model will now be available to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers, with access for Enterprise and Edu users set for next week.

OpenAI o1 Model: Key Features and Advancements

OpenAI’s o1 model represents a leap forward in solving complex challenges, particularly in science, math, and coding. The company has highlighted these improvements:

Improved Reasoning Strategies: Solve many complex problems in better ways than previous models.

Solve many complex problems in better ways than previous models. Interpretation of Images: Conveys image reasoning, which allows the user to borrow and form conclusions from images.

Conveys image reasoning, which allows the user to borrow and form conclusions from images. Pithiness: Trains in short, crisp, accurate responses for more rapid exchanges.

Trains in short, crisp, accurate responses for more rapid exchanges. Mastery in Programming: Significant ramps in efficient generation and debugging of code.

It will be interesting to note how these particular features may be very different from the earlier o1-preview version. They are thus a promise of better user experience and performance technically.

ChatGPT Pro is for professionals needing the very best AI tools. General users will then have to settle for the reasonably-priced Plus plan for his or her basic needs. This shows how far OpenAI is willing to go with their breaking out of the molds in AI innovation.